PH Market Traders Suspend Election …As PHALGA Dissolves Eleco

The planned election of new executives for the Mile Three Ultra Modern Market in Port Harcourt has been suspended.

The election according to The Tide’s finding was scheduled to take place last Saturday but was suspended following the dissolution of the Electoral Committee ( Eleco) by the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Christain Chiokwa, over controversies surrounding the market union’s politics.

The Tide reports that the market opened for business shortly after the election was cancelled.

A prominent trader who spoke to The Tide, Mr Samuel Ihunwo, said that the traders were satisfied with the suspension of the election.

He also alleged that the eleco did not follow the laid down rules for the election.

“The eleco disobeyed the constitution of the market, they disobeyed the guildlines and decided to do things without respect to the constitution.

They were dissolved and another committee will be appointed, that, we believe, will work according the constitution”, he said.

It could be recalled that last week, some protesting traders in the market alleged that the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Christain Chiokwa was imposing a chairmanship candidate on them, an allegation he has already denied.