Peterside’s Campaign Director Defects To PDP

The gale of decampment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) top notchers and supporters continues, former Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh on Wednesday received scores of APC decamped members led by the Coordinator of Dakuku Peterside campaign organisation in Okrika, Mr Dagogo Spencer at his residence in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the occasion, Spencer said that they were in Chief Emeh Glory Emeh’s residence in Port Harcourt to declare for Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He maintained that they are moving to the PDP because they are tired of the cock and bull story of the leaders and the infighting that has become the stock-in-trade of the APC in Rivers State.

Receiving the decampees, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh thanked them for their decision to embrace the PDP, describing the decision as timely, as according to him, “delay defeats equity, he who wants equity must go in time”.

He described Governor Wike as an astute politician who has a large heart, so large that it can accommodate all, both old and new.

Chief Emeh hinted the decampees that a date will be worked out for them to be formally received by the party leadership in the state.

It would be recalled that in the last few weeks, Chief Emeh’s Port Harcourt residence has become a Mecca of sorts as several groups from Ahoada-East, Abua/Odual, Emohua, Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor as well as non- indigenes have called, pledging their support for the administration of Governor Wike and PDP, while denouncing APC in Rivers State.

Victor Tew