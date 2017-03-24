Pensioners Laud RSG Over Payment

The leadership of the

Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Rivers State Chapter, has lauded the state government for living up to expectation by not owing retirees in the state.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the NUP State Chairman, Comrade Festus Abibo, said that, the Rivers State Government under His Excellency, Barr Nyesom Wike, has cleared the outstanding pension arrears in the state.

Abibo, said that no genuine pensioner is being owed in the state, stressing that, those who retired from the various state parastatals yet to receive their gratuities and benefits were as a result of late submission on of the relevant documents of such retirees by the Parastatals Pensions Board to the relevant authorities.

He appealed to such category of retirees that government would soon pay them their gratuities and benefits having served the state meritoriously while in service.

He pointed out that, from close interaction with officials of the present administration in the state, it was clear that issues concerning pensioners are given priority attention by the state governor adding that all arrears have been paid the pensioners in the state while other states are yet to pay.

Abibo stressed that, all pensioners in the state have been captured in the state’s Biometric Verification exercise for easy accessibility of their data for prompt payments.

He urged pensioners to always support the present administration as the government meant well for their welfare and prompt payment of their monthly gratuities and benefits.

The NUP boss added that, the unions secretariat on Aba Road is open daily except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays for verification of any fact, expressing that, the union’s leadership will not hesitate to speak out against any delay in payment by the government.

Philip Okparaji