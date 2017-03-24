Otedola, Rabiu Exit Forbes 2017 World Billionaires …As Dangote Emerges Africa’s Richest Person

Of the 2043 people who made it to the 2017 Forbe’s list of billionaires, 10 of them are Black. According to the list released on Monday March 20, two black Moguls fell off the ranks of the richest black people on earth. They are Nigeria’s oil Tycoon, Femi Otedola and cement Mogul Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Analysts said Mr. Otedola fell off the list as a result of the plunging share price of his oil company Fortoil, while a devaluation of the Nigerian currency, the naira was responsible for Mr. Rabiu’s outing.

The list has investor and daughter of Angolan President, Isabel Don Santos, American media Mogul, Oprah Winfrey and Nigerian oil woman, Folorunsho Alikija as the only black female Billionaires on the list.

Nigerian cement Mogul, Aliko Dangote is still the richest black person in the world with a fortune estimated at $12.2 billion. He is not only Africa’s richest man, he is also the richest black person on earth. He built is fortune trading in cement, sugar and flour, but subsequently ventured into manufacturing the commodities.

Bill Gate emerged the number one richest man in the world for the fourth year in a row for 18 out of the past 23 years, he has fortune of $86 billion up from $75 billion last year.