ONELGA Inaugurates Employment Bureau

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon Osi Olisa, has tasked the Employment Bureau in the LGA to allocate employment opportunities in companies operating in the area.

Olisa who gave the charge recently in Omoku while inaugurating the committee further urged them to ensure even distribution of the opportunities among unemployed citizens and youths in the LGA.

He further explained that the move was to ensure that idle youths in the area are gainfully employed in order to end crime in the LGA.

“What we have decided to do, is fight against insecurity by taking the boys and girls out of the streets.

“We want to get those jobs placements so that they can work and be more useful to themselves and the society at large”, he said.

Olisa explained that as a government, they are making a special case for the people of the LGA adding that companies operating in the area must listen to the pleas of the people.

“We as a government will make a special case for our people and the companies and organizations shall listen to us, so when we now get the chances, they will be employed”, he said.

The ONELGA council boss frowned against politicizing appointments as it was capable of causing bad blood among the citizens.