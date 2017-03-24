My Case For Emergency Rule In Benue -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike (middle), former President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, Mr Ledum Mitee (right) and an engineer of the State Ministry of Works, during the governor’s inspection of ongoing reconstruction work on Sani Abacha Road, New GRA in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared  that  Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom  was one of those  who politicised insecurity in the  country , which  has now degenerated  to consume his state.
He emphasised his call for the  declaration of a  State of Emergency in Benue State because the  State Governor has lost control  and  lacks the capacity  to  stand up for his  people.
Addressing  the University of Port Harcourt Governing Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt during a courtesy visit yesterday, Governor Wike  said  that Ortom  was in the league of APC  governors who plotted a State of Emergency  against Rivers State when the state had security challenges.
He said: “Benue Governor has lost control.  That is why there is an immediate need to declare a state of  emergency  for the restoration of security  and protection  of the people.
“If you are  from Benue State, I apologise. But when Rivers State had security challenges, Governor Ortom of Benue State  was amongst the APC governors  who plotted for the declaration of state of emergency  in the  state.
“When the problem of insecurity  started here in Rivers State, instead of joining  hands to proffer solutions, they politicised it. Unless all those at the fore front of the plot against the state  repent, this insecurity  will visit them one after the other.”
He said as a result of the politicisation of security  by APC  governors , today insecurity  has been exported to several parts of the country.
He said because he is in contact with  the  people of  Rivers State, it is difficult  to rig in the state.  The governor said that  those who plotted to rig in Rivers State, now understand  the  consequence.
Commenting on the University of Port Harcourt, Governor Wike urged the university  management  to remain apolitical.  He said that the strained relationship between the Rivers State Government and the University of Port Harcourt was because  of his advice that the institution should not be involved  in the rigging of the  rerun legislative elections.
He, however, said that the state will continue  to support the  university  through the execution of projects.
Chancellor  of the University of Port Harcourt and Emir of Gwandu, General Muhammadu Bashar (rtd) urged the governor  to remain  committed to the  service of Rivers State and Nigeria.
He pleaded  with the governor  to forgive the university management. The Chancellor also called on the  governor  to  thank God for surviving the  harsh political  climate  .
Pro-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Mvendaga Jibo appealed to Governor Wike to continue  to  support the university materially.
Meanwhile, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the authorities of University of Port Harcourt to pay up the taxes due to the State Government to enable it to fulfil its commitment to the varsity.
The governor made the call when members of the new Governing Council of the university paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt yesterday.
According to Wike, the university is yet to pay some taxes it owed the state government and advised the institution to work hard and shun politics.
He called for the strengthening of the existing  cordial relationship in a bid to move the institution forward and for them to sustain the university’s pride and integrity.
Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mvendaga Jibo in his speech commended the state government for ensuring security and peace in Rivers State and for the donation of land for the varsity to expand.
He expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship between the university community and the people of Rivers State and called for sustenance of the relationship.
The Pro-Chancellor assured that the institution’s governing council would co-operate with the State government to take UNIPORT to greater heights.
Jibo said that the institution was committed to carrying out its social responsibility toward improving its host community and the state in general.
He said that the governing council would approach the state government for support in times of need in a bid to make the institution one of the best.
Prof. Ndowa Lale, Vice Chancellor of the university, was also present during the visit.

