My Case For Emergency Rule In Benue -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom was one of those who politicised insecurity in the country , which has now degenerated to consume his state.

He emphasised his call for the declaration of a State of Emergency in Benue State because the State Governor has lost control and lacks the capacity to stand up for his people.

Addressing the University of Port Harcourt Governing Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt during a courtesy visit yesterday, Governor Wike said that Ortom was in the league of APC governors who plotted a State of Emergency against Rivers State when the state had security challenges.

He said: “Benue Governor has lost control. That is why there is an immediate need to declare a state of emergency for the restoration of security and protection of the people.

“If you are from Benue State, I apologise. But when Rivers State had security challenges, Governor Ortom of Benue State was amongst the APC governors who plotted for the declaration of state of emergency in the state.

“When the problem of insecurity started here in Rivers State, instead of joining hands to proffer solutions, they politicised it. Unless all those at the fore front of the plot against the state repent, this insecurity will visit them one after the other.”

He said as a result of the politicisation of security by APC governors , today insecurity has been exported to several parts of the country.

He said because he is in contact with the people of Rivers State, it is difficult to rig in the state. The governor said that those who plotted to rig in Rivers State, now understand the consequence.

Commenting on the University of Port Harcourt, Governor Wike urged the university management to remain apolitical. He said that the strained relationship between the Rivers State Government and the University of Port Harcourt was because of his advice that the institution should not be involved in the rigging of the rerun legislative elections.

He, however, said that the state will continue to support the university through the execution of projects.

Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt and Emir of Gwandu, General Muhammadu Bashar (rtd) urged the governor to remain committed to the service of Rivers State and Nigeria.

He pleaded with the governor to forgive the university management. The Chancellor also called on the governor to thank God for surviving the harsh political climate .

Pro-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Mvendaga Jibo appealed to Governor Wike to continue to support the university materially.

Meanwhile, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the authorities of University of Port Harcourt to pay up the taxes due to the State Government to enable it to fulfil its commitment to the varsity.

The governor made the call when members of the new Governing Council of the university paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt yesterday.

According to Wike, the university is yet to pay some taxes it owed the state government and advised the institution to work hard and shun politics.

He called for the strengthening of the existing cordial relationship in a bid to move the institution forward and for them to sustain the university’s pride and integrity.

Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mvendaga Jibo in his speech commended the state government for ensuring security and peace in Rivers State and for the donation of land for the varsity to expand.

He expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship between the university community and the people of Rivers State and called for sustenance of the relationship.

The Pro-Chancellor assured that the institution’s governing council would co-operate with the State government to take UNIPORT to greater heights.

Jibo said that the institution was committed to carrying out its social responsibility toward improving its host community and the state in general.

He said that the governing council would approach the state government for support in times of need in a bid to make the institution one of the best.

Prof. Ndowa Lale, Vice Chancellor of the university, was also present during the visit.