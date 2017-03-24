Group Pledges Security In Nigerian Waterways

Merchant Navy Mernacscan aquasi military organisation in Nigeria says the security of seafarers in the Nigerian Waterways remains its priority.

Commander General of the organisation, Captain John I. Williams said this during the passing out parade of batch four officers at Mirinwanyi in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Captain Williams said that the group is partnering with other security agencies to ensure the safety of ships coming into the Nigerian Territorial Waters and other agencies doing business in the Nigerian Marine environment.

He said that the quasi military outfit is duly registered under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that the outfit had been in operation in the United States of America (USA) for hundreds of years.

He charged the newly commissioned officers to see the ceremony as a divine call to free the nation’s maritime environment of theft and other criminality adding that the oath administered on them was a clarion call to render quality services to the nation. Meanwhile, Captain Williams has given 28 days ultimatum to those masquerading under the name of the organisation to operate in some ports in the country.

He said that the organisation is not aware of such group and anyone doing that should desist in their own interest as failure to do that will lead to arrest.

Highlight of the event was the commissioning of an office building and unveiling of a sign board.