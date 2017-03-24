Four Super Falcons players have been captured by the Nigeria’s women topflight league champions, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, for their new season campaign
Nigeria’s Evelyn Nwabuoku, Cecilia Nku, Halimatu Ayinde and Tochukwu Oluehi have joined reigning Nigeria Women Premier League champions, Rivers Angels.
The Super Falcons stars were among 11 new signings announced by the Port Harcourt based ladies for the 2016/2017 season which kicks-off this weekend.
Nwabuoku will rejoin the Edwin Okon’s side since leaving in 2015 when she led them to three Women Federation Cup and two league titles haul after parting ways with France’s Guingamp.
Also, Nku and Oluehi return to boost the ranks of the five-time champions from Norway’s Medkila following a season campaign with the Norwegian women outfit.
For Ayinde, who was a member of the 2016 African Women Cup of Nations winning team , she joined after seeing out her contract with Belarus champions, Minsk.
Four S’Falcons Players Join Rivers Angels
