Expert Sees End To Forex Rate Differentials

A financial analyst, Dr Uju Ogubunka, yesterday said continuous funding of the foreign exchange market by the CBN will soon end rate differentials in the various segments of the market.

Ogubunka, a former Executive Secretary, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), made the observation while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

Our source reports that the naira exchanged for N305 to the dollar at the CBN official window, N370 at CBN outlets at airports and banks, while it was N400 at the parallel market on March 22.

Ogubunka said that although the appreciation of the naira could not eliminate the parallel market, but it could adversely narrow activities in that segment of the market.

According to him, the parallel market operators cannot be completely eliminated because they operate everywhere.

“The parallel market cannot be pulled out of business because it is in the neighborhood and will be challenging to control, but could be checked.

“The parallel market could be checked through appropriate laws by the apex bank such as enforcing a section of the Foreign Exchange Miscellaneous Act.

“The Act states that the regulator, the CBN has the powers to revoke or restates licence of authorised dealers or buyers, “ he said.

Ogubunka said the appreciation of the naira was not enough without the emergence of a single foreign exchange rate.

He said that a single foreign exchange rate would create sanity in the system and boost investor’s confidence in the economy.

Our correspondent reports that the persistent intervention in the foreign exchange market in the last four weeks by the CBN has strengthened the naira against other major currencies.

The naira on Wednesday trade