Expert Blames Poor Investment For Low Slow Economic Growth

A former Chairman of Lagos Branch of Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Mr Lewis Ladipo, says Nigerians are not taking advantage of abundant investment opportunities in the country.

He said this lack of investment zeal was stifling the growth of the country.

Ladipo told newsmen in Lagos last Tuesday that there were many investment opportunities in the country which were yet to be tapped.

He said that Nigeria was blessed with investment opportunities that were enough to establish many industries and business ventures to transform the country.

According to him, the issue is that Nigerians are not interested in investment, but they want to make quick money.

“People prefer the quick way of making money which can either be through politics or the oil.

“Nobody is ready to work again, invest or think of how to produce anything. But everybody wants to make money overnight.

“That is why any little change in the oil sector affects the economy.

“Nigerians need to develop the zeal for investment such that they will establish enough industries and grow the country because Dubai’s development today is based on industrialisation and foreign direct investment,’’ he said.

Ladipo urged Nigerians to explore investment areas other than politics or the oil sector to earn a living and also grow the country.

He, however, said that the Federal Government also had a role to play in making these investment opportunities to realisable.

Ladipo advised government to provide the basic infrastructure like security and electricity for smooth operation and growth of industries.

According to him, adequate security in the country will encourage both local and foreign investors to feel free to invest without fear.

“I believe that security and steady power supply are the major infrastructure government needs to provide to encourage operation of the private sector and the industries alike.

“Once those two, power and security, are settled, every other thing will fall in place.

“But the success of any investment or business venture depends on ability of the government to put in place effective policies aimed at promoting and encouraging industrialisation,’’ he