Ex-Agitators’ Forum Endorses NDDC Reform

The Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum (NDEF) lastTuesday, expressed support for the ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Forum, in a statement issued in Yenagoa by its President, Amaibi Hornby, applauded the Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba-led new Board of NDDC for initiating the 21-point focus of direction at NDDC.

The group noted that the recent redeployment of 11 directors and ongoing internal investigations of corruption allegations in NDDC were signs of committed leadership.

“We believe that these moves will eventually refocus the commission to its original mandate.

“The reform will make NDDC the vehicle to bring development and peace to the troubled Niger Delta and restore the confidence of the entire nation in the commission, especially at this challenging time.

“This will also entrench transparency and enable the commission get necessary and important support from stakeholder,” NDEF stated.

The group said NDDC’s partnership with the Bureau for Public Service Reforms, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and Open Government Partnership, would establish transparency in the commission.

NDEF condemned recent reports that NDDC was purchasing cars at the expense of developing the Niger Delta oil communities, when investigations showed that NDDC was yet to get approval to acquire operational vehicles.

The group dismissed the report as attempt to blackmail and arm twist management of the commission.

The forum said the, “Ugly situations in the past where people used blackmail and force of coercion to get what they wanted in the NDDC should stop.

‘’It was a major contributory factor to the woeful performance of the commission in the past.’’

“The Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba-led management board should be supported by all and sundry to reform the commission and achieve concrete results for the good of all.

“The present management board is made up of credible people from the Niger Delta, who served the public in the past with proven integrity and in various capacities with unquestionable reputations.