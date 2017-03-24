Banigo Lauds Bille Kingdom Over Cultural Heritage

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has lauded the people of Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of the State for maintaining their cultural heritage.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by the secretary, Caretaker Committee of Degema Local Government Council, Mr. Okorite Adiele made the commendation during the Agiri Festival in Bille Kingdom, recently.

She described Agiri Festival as a rich cultural heritage of the Kingdom, stressing that such an ancient culture could help to encourage tourism in the area.

“Today is a great day for the Bille people as there is no recreation, the women have a degree of participation so also is the men.

“I encourage other communities to embrace their cultural heritage so that the youth will learn to be peaceful,” she said.

Earlier, Vice Chairman of Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council, Chief Ibitamuno Minapakama said that the community is doing everything possible to sustain the festival.

He said that the event was an inheritance from their forebears, stressing that the Agiri Festival was brought peace to the Kingdom.