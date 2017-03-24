ASSU Denies Story Of Embezzlement In IAUE

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ignatius Ajuru University Port Harcourt branch Chairman, Dr Ugochukwu Agi says the association has not access to how fund is generated and spent by the authorities of the institution.

Dr Agi who spoke to The Tide in his office said the association as watch dog is mainly concern in issues bordering on welfare of its members, ensuring smooth administration of universities and other issues bordering how it would ensure excellence performances of both the students and the academies.

Towards this end Dr Agi said it was malicious and unsuccessful attempts by some individual for anybody to say that he as chairman of ASSU or any of his members connived with former Vice Chancellor of the university to commit financial crimes against the institution.

Agi who was referring to a Lagos based news paper publication which accused him of conniving with the said former Vice Chancellor to embezzled N1.3billion pointed out that the story was without foundation aimed at tarnishing his image.

“ASUU, as a pressure group has no hand, nor knowledge of how fund is generated, we don’t concern ourselves on the funds coming or going out of the school, so in which way could we have connived to embezzle money”

He said, as a matter of facts ASUU had a frosty relationship with the said Vice Chancencellor because of her high level of high handedness, nepotism and incompetence,, which led to withholding of union dues for several months,.

The ASSU chairman, however, pointed an accusing finger to a former staff off bursary department who had been on suspension because his nefouriius activities of being responsible for the fake reports.

According to him, the said staff had written a petition to the ICPC which has been investigated saying the former VC and the said bursary staff are the people responsible for the financial dealings of the university and not any unison.

“Throughout their tenure, the university was in a mess administratively, she was fighting everybody including other unions, hence we brought this to Governor Wike on assumption of office, he investigated the issues raised by the union and promptly relief her from duties”

Since the coming of the new VC the administration of the school has been running very smooth. Both lecturers and the students are happy, you can see, or notice the wind of democracy, since she left office.