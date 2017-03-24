AIG Tasks Promoted Officers On Loyalty, Commitment

The Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5, Mohammed Adamu, last Tuesday, advised the 49 newly promoted officers in the zone to be loyal and more committed to their duties.

Adamu gave the advice in Benin while decorating the officers with their new ranks.

He said that their promotions came at a time when their commitment and loyalty were needed most in combating crimes and insecurity in the country.

The police chief urged them to be more dedicated, disciplined, loyal and committed to the force and their duties.

Adamu said that the promotion was part of the ongoing exercise by the Nigeria Police Force toward enhancing the welfare of officers and men.

According to him, 3,186 Assistant Superintendent of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police nationwide, including six from the zone.

He also said that 12 Sergeants from the zone were among the 7,628 promoted to the rank of Inspector, while 31 Corporals were among the 7, 206 promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Adamu promised officers and men in the zone that they would continually be considered for promotion.

Responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, DSP Solomon Ikuero, said that they would be loyal and committed to the force and their duties.