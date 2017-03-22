World Glaucoma Week: 60 Get Free Eye Screening

Not less than 60 people in Port Harcourt got their eyes screened for glaucoma last week as part of events marking the 2017 World Glaucoma Week.

The event, which took place at the Mgboshimini market in Agrip, was organised by Mild Kilali Foundation, a Nongovernmental Organisation (NGO).

Speaking at the event, the co-ordinator of the foundation, Mrs Mildred Oguara said the establishment of the foundation was borne out of her quest to prevent blindness in as many people as she can.

“I have been a victim of it. I was lucky enough to find out about it before it did major damage to my life,” she said.

Mrs Oguara, who emphasized on the importance of knowing one’s status on glaucoma early enough, noted that it is the only solution as it has no cure.

“50 percent knowledge is half the solution. When you know what is wrong, you have solved half the problem, hence this awareness creation and screening”, she explained

Oguara said that there are two main types of glaucoma, namely open-Angle and Angle-Closure glaucoma.

The open-angle glaucoma according to her, is the most common, accounting for about 90 percent of glaucoma cases.

Angle-closure glaucoma on the other hand is “caused by blocked drainage canals, which result in a sudden rise in intraocular pressure”, she said.

Of all those screened, 10 were found suspects for glaucoma, while the rest were mostly those that require glasses.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Doris Koko, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the programme, saying that “I would’nt have known that I am glaucoma suspect if I hde not left my market to come for the screening.

“Now I can at least go to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for further investigation and treatment”, she said.