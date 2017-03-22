Wenger Set To Continue At Arsenal

Tidesports source has gathered that Arsene Wenger is set to continue at Arsenal next season and will inform his backroom staff of his decision to stay at the club during the international break. Following the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in the last league tie, Wenger admitted that he has already made a decision on his future.

Arsenal’s poor run has seen a section of supporters urge the board to not hand Wenger a new deal, whose current contract expires in the summer. According to the Daily Mail, the Frenchman is set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

Wenger is also planning to overhaul the squad and will start by sanctioning the sale of his two star players, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. The Chilean international and the World Cup winner will have one year left on their contract after the end of this term and the duo has refused to sign a new deal.

Sanchez and Ozil’s commitment on the pitch has also been questioned and Wenger believes it is in the best interest of the club to part ways with the two players. In addition to this, the future of other Arsenal stars is in doubt and the list includes the likes of Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Wilshere is currently on a season-long loan at AFC Bournemouth and his compatriot Oxlade-Chamberlin has been linked with a move to Arsenal’s league rivals. The duo will also have one year left on their contract in the summer.

The Gunners’ boss has identified signing replacements for Sanchez and Ozil, along with bringing in a new left-back and a goalkeeper in the next transfer window. The Emirates club have identified Kieran Tierney of Celtic and AS Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy as the potential left-back targets.

In addition to this, Celtic star Moussa Dembele and Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus have been identified as the players to replace Sanchez. Despite Wenger’s plans for the upcoming summer, the Arsenal boss could make a U-turn and step down from his post if the three-time Premier League winners fail to finish in top four or fail to win the FA Cup.

The north London side have managed three wins in the last nine matches played across all competitions. Out of the three wins, two came against the lower league side in the FA Cup.

Arsenal lost four of their last five league matches and their poor run has seen them drop out of the top four and get eliminated from the Champions League following a 10-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.