We Must Return To Reading – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advocated the need for reviving the reading culture.

He made the call during the launching and public presentation of the book, “ National Security” by Dr Blessing Thom-Otuya, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Education and Value Orientation at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

Speaking through the Head of Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins, the governor lamented the dwindling reading culture explainimg that there is wealth of wisdom desposited in books and insisted on the need for people to develop themselves.

In order to improve reading culture, he noted that the government is working to reposition education, especially high institutions to make them centres of execellence.

He said,” as laudable as the use of internet, it cannot replace the importance of a wellstocked library…therefore we must return to the reading of books becuase they contain ancient wisdom that cannot be found elsewhere.”

Commentimg on the title of the book, Chief Wike said it’s timely and in consonance with the New Rivers Vision to ensure security and safety of the state and the citizens.

The governor used the book launch to commend security agencies for their support and effort in fighting crime.

“Our state is the safest in the country,” he further said, “no national assets are vandalised and they are secure.”

He commended the author for his efforts on writing the book while noting that security is key to any development.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Charles Iwudu commended the author for his effort in bringimg to public glare the need for security and peace in the nation.

The book reviewer Prof. Ken Meziobi on his part observed that the 292 page book has contributed immensely to understanding national security issues.

“The mission of the book is to document security milestones in eight chapters in the context of Nigerian national security which is hardly understood.

Prof Meziobi praised the author for clarity in dealing on the subject matter, describing the book as a great contribution to understanding and research on national security.

The author Dr Thom- Othuya said he was inspired to write the book following myriads of security challenges in the country.

He hinted that a second volume will follow and will contain comtributions from experts in the field of security.

Representatives from the army,police and immigration who were in attendance lauded the author for his effort in contributing to knowledge in the area.