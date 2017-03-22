True Federalism, Panacea For Economic Recession – PDP Chieftain

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and Woman Leader in Oyigbo Local Government Area, Hon ( Evang) Helen Nwuche, said the nation may not solve its socio-economic and political contradictions unless it reverts to the genuine practice of true federalism.

She argued that national growth and economic prosperity could only be achieved through regional growth and collaborations, adding that although the colonialists bequeathed to the indigenous leaders a nation with faulty foundation, it was left for the people to determine a more convenient method of cohabiting that will afford each constituted unit the freedom to grow at its pace.

Nwuche, who spoke in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, praised the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo for the development witnessed in the Western region during his reign and charged current political leaders in the country to work diligently to achieve the much desired development.

She, however, regretted that over 50 years after independence, the nation was yet to create genuine and result-oriented form of government to effectively utilize its existing abundant resources.

She, lamented that, “Unfortunately, 57 years after independence, Nigeria is neither a nation in the real sense of development, nor a federation in the classical sense of the concepts”.

On insecurity in Nigeria caused by the dreaded Islamic sect called Boko Haram, Nwuche condemned their activities in totality and advocated for the creation of more anti-terrorist squads within the force to cope with the challenges.

She did not back the clamour for amnesty for the Islamic group, as done to the Niger Delta militants, but said that , while the Niger Delta agitators were on genuine course of trying to draw attention to the neglected zone, the Boko Haram sect is busy killing innocent citizens over frivolities and fighting against formal education.