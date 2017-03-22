Rivers Utd, Rangers Get Tricky Confed Cup Ties

Rivers United and Rangers International must negotiate tricky play off games if they must progress in the CAF Confederation Cup, the second tiers CAF club competition after they dropped from the Champions League.

The Nigerian representatives were handed thorny opponents from Zambia and Rwanda in the second tier competition play-offs

Enugu Rangers will face Zesco United FC of Zambia while Rivers United will battle Rayon Sports of Rwanda, in the second round play-off of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

The draws held at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt yesterday saw the Nigerian champions pitched against the Zambian side, while the Pride of Rivers got the Rwandan side.

The Flying Antelopes and Pride of Rivers were kicked out of the CAF Champions League after crumbling against Zamalek and Al-Merrikh, respectively.

Rayon walked over Onze Créateurs of Mali, while Zesco dumped out Burundi’s Le Messager Ngozi 4-2 on aggregate.

Rangers and Rivers will host their foes in the first leg matches on the weekend of April 7-9, 2017 before traveling for the return leg a week later.

Winners of the two legs will secure a place in the money-spinning group phase of the continental second tier competition.