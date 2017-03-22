ONICCIMA Solicits Private Sector Input In Economic Policy

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has advised the Federal Government to involve the Organised Private Sector in the different stages of its economic policy formulation processes.

The Director-General of ONICCIMA, Mr Dominic Ajibo, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Onitsha yesterday.

He criticised the Federal Government for not engaging the sector in the formulation of most of its economic policies, saying that private sector operators were more conversant with the problems confronting local manufacturers.

Ajibo, however, commended the government for shoring up the value of the naira against the dollar and called for the sustenance of policies to further improve the economy.

He stressed the importance of improving electricity supply, which he noted, remained critical to boosting the nation’s economy.

He also said that the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) initiated to ensure the realisation of the economic plan was a good concept and welcomed the development.

“We see it as one of the policies coming out from the Federal Government with positive expectations.

“What we want are practical results to guarantee the resurrection of moribund businesses and the return of businesses that left the shores of the country,” Ajibo said.