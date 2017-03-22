Octogenarian Cautions Imo Govt On Subvention

The oldest man in the running and management of Orphanage Homes or Motherless Baby Homes in Imo State, Herbert Chima Mela, has cautioned the Owelle-led Government of the disadvantages associated with the stoppage of the initial subvention meant for the legitimate orphanage homes in Imo State, noting that such would make the government not to have an absolute control of the affected homes.

The 82 year-old retired school teacher made the statement in his office to some group of selected newsmen, while reacting to a number of issues raised.

The retired and not tired home operator appealed to government to restore the issuance of their existing subvention in order to help them financially in the running of their homes, considering their great services rendered to the society.

In responding to a question why he delved into such a field, he asserted that his passion drove him into it, adding that he developed his burning humanitarian drive in his primary school days as a member of the Red Cross International where he rose to a topmost rank.

The octogenarian from Owerri West L.G.A said that he started the running of the orphanage homes in 1975 and has not deviated from it.

He did not deny the fact that some questionable characters have infiltrated the sector for their own selish financial benefits and thereby tarnishing the image of the real orphanage home owners.

According to Mela, “Anybody in this field for the purpose of money making will crash”.

He advised all the legally approved orphanage home owners in the state to always abide by the laws guiding child adoption so as to avoid the wrath of the security agents, asserting that the Imo State Chapter of the Orphanage Home Owners Association which he headed for years would not encourage any form of sharp practices in executing their activities, calling on those involved in child tracking and adoption for ritual purposes, through their illegally owned orphanage homes to desist from it.

The Owner of Save the Child Orphanage Home at World Bank, Owerri, enumerated some of their challenges as periodic illnesses of the children, lack of mobility and non-release of their subvention by the government.