Man Gets Prison Term, 12 Strokes For Stealing

An Upper Area Court sitting in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory, on Thursday, sentenced a 27-year-old man, Umar Alhassan, to one year imprisonment for stealing a motorcycle.

The court also ordered that, the convict should be given 12 strokes of the cane.

The judge, Alhaji Alhassan Kusherki, convicted Alhassan after he pleaded guilty to the offence of theft which contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 for the jail term.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, had said that, the matter was reported at the Gwagwalada Police Station on Feb. 11 by Yahaya Yongas of Tafa Police Station, Kaduna.

Tanko told the court that, the convict went to the Redeemed Church opposite Government Secondary School, Dagiri in Gwagwalada and stole a red Yamaha motorcycle valued at N120,000.

He said that, the convict was sighted at Tafa-Kaduna road with the motorcycle and that during police investigation, he confessed to have committed the offence.

Before he was sentenced, the convict begged the court for leniency.