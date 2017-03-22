Man Faces Funds Transfer Fraud Charge

A 37-year-old, Ebube Marvins, who allegedly collected N809, 000 on the pretext of helping a man to transfer to Togo, was on Tuesday brought before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of fraud.

Police Prosecutor Bankole Olasunkanmi told the court that the accused with another man still at large committed the offence on December 9, 2016 in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said the accused obtained the sum of N809, 000 from the complainant, Mr Ishioku Monday, through electronic transfer and transfer same to an agent in Togo through Western Union Money Transfer.

“The accused, however, failed to do so after collecting the money.”

The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his four witnesses.

The offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel, Mr Femi Adejumo, applied for bail in liberal terms, promising he will not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Idowu Ayenimo, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 21 for hearing.