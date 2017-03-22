Man Bags Jail Term For Disposing Waste

An Aba-la-Ohazu Customary Court in Aba, Abia State, last Wednesday jailed a 26-year-old man, Ndukwe Edu, for one month for dumping refuse at a collection point after the prescribed time.

The Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) had arraigned Edu on a charge of dumping refuse at about 10.00 a.m,. an hour after the time set by it.

Abia Government had prescribed 5.00 p.m to 9.00 p.m.daily for waste disposal in the state.

Edu, who lives at No. 14, Milverton Avenue, was nabbed by a staff of ASEPA and tried summarily.

The accused had pleaded guilty to the charge.

The presiding magistrate, Mr Diamond Olewengwa, who gave the verdict, sentenced the accused to one month imprisonment without an option of fine.

He said: “The essence of these laws is to ensure that the city is clean for you and me.

“And in consideration of the defendant pleading liable, moreso, having regard to Sections 30 of the Abia State Environmental Sanitation Court Laws 2014 as amended being negated.

“And with regards to Section 36, sub 1, of the same Abia State Environmental Law No. 4 as amended and particularly to serve as a deterrent to other malfeasance or habitual committers of this heinous crime, you are hereby sentenced to one month imprisonment with no option of fine.