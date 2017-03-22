Kwara State Challenge Cup Begins Next Month

Kwara state Challenge Cup competition will begin first week of next month as eight teams are expected to battle for the two slots for the state in the 2017 Federation Cup competition.

Lubcon FC will take on Big Stars FC in the opening match of the competition on Tuesday April 4th, at the Main-Bowl of the Kwara State Stadium Complex.

The following day, Wednesday April 5, Offa FC will take on Nigeria Professional Football League side, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (Ilorin) Football Club, while the defending champions, Kwara United take the center stage against Musty FC on Thursday April 6.

The last quarter-final match is between Kwara United Feeders team and Kwara Football Academy, on Friday.

The winner of the match between Kwara United FC and Musty FC will take on the winner of the match between Kwara United Feeders team and KFA in the first semifinals on April 10.

The second semi-final match will come up on April 19, and will see the winner of the ABS FC and Offa FC match taking on the winner of the match between Lubcon FC and Big Stars FC.

The final, according to the Secretary of the FA, Jimoh Kehinde, will hold on May 6th.

Two teams registered to take part in the female Challenge Cup in the state. They are Sure Babes FC and Moje Queens of Erin-Ile, and they will play on May 5th.