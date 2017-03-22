Institute Decries Formation Of Rival Body

The leadership of Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), has frowned at the formation of a new body called Institute of Facility Management of Nigeria.

The second National Vice President of NIESV, Mr Emma Wike, who spoke to The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt, Friday, expressed worry at the development.

Wike observed that facility management was a branch of NIESV and wondered why such a body would be registered separately from NIESV.

According to him, facility management is part of estate surveying and valuation practice, it’s like property management, it’s like valuation, it’s like agency, but unfortunately, some of our members, a former chairman of Lagos Sate branch and a former council member, Stephen Jagun, happen to be the convener of that particular body”.

He hinted that machinery had been set in motion to find out why that body should be formed, saying, “we have a faculty and property management which is like a business group, if such group is to be formed it should be at the helm of affairs.

“As a professional body we are supposed to stop that registration, but we were not even aware”.

Wike who is also a senior partner of Emma Wike & Partners, advised that no NIESV member should have any dealings with the new body until it is ratified.

