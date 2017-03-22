Inflation Reduction, Good For Nigerians – Economist

Emeritus Professor of Economics, Uka Ezenwe, has described the reduction in the country inflation rate by 0.94 per cent as good news for Nigeria.

Ezenwe told newsmen recently in Abuja that reduction in prices of goods also would be another milestone for citizens.

“The fact that it has dropped by 0.94 per cent does not necessary mean that the general price level has dropped by the same percentage; but it is good news.

“It indicates that the inflation rate is not rising; it is coming down. Because of the composition of commodities in the market. Prices have not dropped by the same percentage.

“Well, on the face of it, it does not mean that prices in the market have dropped because there are so many things involved in determining the price in the market.’’

Ezenwe, who is also Chairman, Board of Directors of E-Barcs Microfinance Bank Limited, attributed the inflation decline to reduction in prices of food.

He, however, said that prices of other commodities increased despite the decline in food prices.

He said there was no guarantee that inflation would continue to drop because there are so many factors that determine inflation.

“First, remember that Nigeria economy is heavily import-dependent. You see how the exchange rate of Naira is relative to other currencies.

“There has been some kind of good news in the past one week or so because Naira has been appreciating against the dollar rather than depreciating.

“But it has not been a steady progress. It is up and down and as long as we are heavily import-dependent, we import 80 per cent of goods and services we consume in this country.

“With that high rate of openness of an economy, you are bound to be having problem each time your currency is depreciating.’’

In its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that the index, which measured inflation, increased by 17.78 per cent year-on-year.

It, however, stated that the increase was at a slower pace in February when compared to January consumer activities that was 18.72 per cent.