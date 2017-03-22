Henry Kalio Cup Organisers Extend Registration Deadline

Organisers of this year’s Henry Kalio Cup, a 5-Aside football tournament for media organisations in Rivers State, have extended the deadline for registration.

Interested media houses now have until midnight today to register to play in the event.

Based on this new development revealed by CEO of Corporate PH6 Ltd. who has the rights to stage the tournament, Tunde Bello, registration for participating teams which was scheduled to close midnight on Monday has been extended till midnight on Wednesday.

This he said is to afford as many media stations that have signified their interests to complete their registration formalities after wide consultations with stakeholders.

As at close of work on Monday, five media organizations had registered for the tournament.

They include last edition’s whipping boys Cool/Wazobia/NigeriaInfo, Wave FM, Today FM, Rivers State Television and Radio UST.

The organisers are thus using the opportunity to remind other interested participants including defending champions The Tide and Independent Monitor Newspapers and beaten finalist Garden City Radio as well as Seasiders Silverbird group among others to endeavour to beat the new deadline date.

According to the new time-table of events by the organisers, the draws ceremony and presentation of players will now take place this Friday, 24th March, 2017.