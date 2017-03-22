Governor’s Cup: Be Good Ambassadors, CTC Boss Charges Players

The caretaker committee chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daisy Tamunoene has kicked off the training session of the local government football team in preparation for the Governor’s Cup tagged “Golden Jubilee Inter-Local Government Football Cup Competition”.

Addressing the players before taking the kick -off at the Ogu Mini-Stadium on Monday, Mrs Tamunoene charged the players to take the training serious and be good ambassadors of the local government at both competitions.

The Ogu/Bolo Local Government boss further enjoined them to obey their coaches and train hard to make the local Government proud by winning the covetted trophy at the event.

Mrs Tamunoene assured of the council’s readiness to maintain them as Ogu/Bolo Local Government Football team for future competitions and further assured of assisting them to enable the team achieve set goals.

She also urged the coaches to pick only the best players among them that would represent the local government area at the games without sentiments or favoritism and wished them best of luck as they are determined to win.

In his speech, the supervisor for youth and sports, John Wakama advised the players to be of good behaviour and train hard to win the cup for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, and prayed God Almighty to see them through.

Collins Barasimeye