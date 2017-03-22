Governor’s Cup: Be Good Ambassadors, CTC Boss Charges Players

The caretaker committee chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daisy Tamunoene has kicked off the  training session of the local government  football  team in preparation for the Governor’s Cup tagged “Golden Jubilee Inter-Local Government Football Cup Competition”.
Addressing the players before taking the kick -off at the Ogu Mini-Stadium on Monday, Mrs Tamunoene charged the  players to take the training serious and be good ambassadors of the local  government at both competitions.
The Ogu/Bolo Local Government boss further  enjoined them to obey their  coaches and train hard to make the local Government proud by winning the covetted  trophy at the event.
Mrs Tamunoene assured of the council’s readiness to maintain them as Ogu/Bolo Local Government Football  team for future competitions and further  assured of assisting them to enable the team achieve set goals.
She also urged the coaches to pick only the best players among them that would represent  the local government area at the games without sentiments or favoritism and wished them best of luck as they are  determined to win.
In his speech, the supervisor for youth and sports, John  Wakama advised  the players to be of good  behaviour and train hard to win the cup for Ogu/Bolo Local Government  Area, and prayed  God Almighty to see them through.

 

