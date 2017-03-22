Fisheries: Association Seeks Institutes, Agencies Collaboration

The National president, Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFAN), Mr Rotimi Oloye, has called for the collaboration between research institutes and relevant government agencies to boost fish production for local consumption and export.

Oloye made the call in a statement he issued yesterday in Ilorin.

Oloye further said that the collaboration would result in massive production of local fish feeds that would serve as substitute to imported feeds.

“Fish farmers in the country are prepared to go into partnership with research institutes on input substitution.

“For instance, black soldier fly could be well packaged and preserved through such partnership and used as nutritious fish feeds that will enhance healthy development and multiplication of fishes in our ponds,” Oloye said.

According to him, a well focused development of the fish industry will take Nigeria out of the current economic recession to economic prosperity.

Oloye said CAFAN planned to collaborate with government agencies as well ensure human capital development to boost fish production in the country.

“We will partner with local feed producers to get quality feeds at farmer friendly price.

“We will ensure adequate production of good and adequate volume of fresh fish for local consumption,” he said.

Oloye also said CAFAN would ensure the entrenchment of value addition to its products with best management practices in fish production.

“CAFAN believes that all hands must be on deck for Nigeria to become a global leader in fish production.

“Subsequently, we are ready to work with partners and other farmer groups in this respect.

“Sustainable development in the fishery sector is crucial to economic development and prosperity in the period of economic recession.

“The new leadership of CAFAN will lead the association to take business of fish production and development to the next level.”