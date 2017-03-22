Customs Chief Tasks Officers On Service Delivery

The Controller of Tin-Can Island Port 2 Customs Command, Ijora, Lagos, Alhaji Abdul- Kadir Dalhatu, has charged officers under the command to continue to put in their best for efficient service delivery.

The command‘s Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Rasheed Adeola, quoted the controller to have said this after he received a performance and integrity award from MSC Africa Magazine.

Adeola said in a statement that the controller attributed the award to the dedication to duty by the command’s staff.

Adeola quoted Dalhatu as saying that the command’s dedication had helped it to improve its revenue profile and position it for a better performance.

The controller urged the officers to continue to work hard to realise the goal of the command becoming a major revenue earner for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

“This award is not for me alone. But it is for all the officers of the command who have made it possible for the command to grow from strength to strength in terms of revenue generation.

“A lot of good things have happened since we started implementing some reforms, and I commend all of you, officers, for doing a good job and for dedicating yourselves to work.

“However, there is still a long way to go, and I urge you to continue to do your best until we achieve our goal of being a very vibrant command, “he was quoted as saying.

He said the command would continue to build on the capacity of its personnel for efficient service delivery.

He stated that IT tools were being deployed in all the offices to enhance performance and promote productivity.

The controller said the command was also making efforts to block all revenue leakages in the area of revenue generation.