Bank Nutures Female Professionals

Group Head, Products and Segments of Access Bank Plc, Mrs Ope Wemi-Jones, says the bank is working with young female professionals with an objective of nurturing them as future executives.

Wemi-Jones made the remark in a statement signed by Head, ‘Corporate Affairs Department of the bank, Mr Abdul Imoyo, on Sunday in Lagos.

She said the opportunity would afford the young female entrepreneurs to be Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in their chosen careers and business endeavours.

Wemi-Jones said it was a networking experience sharing and learning time as Access Bank celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) with over 250 high potential female professionals across 50 corporate organisations.

She said the effort was in line with the 2017 theme for the IWD, “Be bold for Change,” and the UN Women’s theme for the year, tagged “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030”.

According to her, the attendees have the opportunity to receive insightful advice on assertiveness, self-confidence and strategic positioning.

She also said that the young female professional was one of the segments under the ‘W’ initiative.

Weni-Jones said, “Planet 50-50 by 2030” requires everyone’s commitment to competing, based on skills and capacity; it is about sponsoring each other and not spiting one another.

She said: “It is about celebrating one another and not being indifferent about each other’s achievements.

“It is about a personal resolve to be bold and to seize the moment.

“Based on their special focus on women, Access Bank’s `W’ Initiative intends to grow the young female professional network into a global group that will stand for high performance, professionalism, leadership and results.”