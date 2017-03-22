Arrest Our Son’s Killers, Abua Community Urges Police

The Aminigboko Community, Emugham in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State have appealed to the state Commissioner of Police Mr. Zaki Mohammed Ahmed to ensure the killers of their kinsman, Mr. Good P. Young is arrested and prosecuted before the law.

The late Mr Good P. Young was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants on the 22nd of January 2017 along the Owerewere/Ochiba Ahoada Road on his way from Abua to Ahoada town on that fateful day.

An elder of the Young’s family, Nwam Young said the appeal to the state commissioner of police became imperative as a result of the trauma the family was facing due to the gruesome murder of their son, adding that since three months the incident was reported to the Abua Central Police Division, nothing positive had been done by the police in the area to arrest the perpetrators.

He said late Mr. Good P. Young aged 32 years left Abua on Sunday morning on that day to Ahoada with his red Qlink Tiger 150 motorcycle with registration No QJ 526 NSR, Engine No QL 162FMJ 1xBRJ 16164 and Chasis No QLK PC KBJ OBDO 11535 to Ahoada town but was later found in a bush dead one week after his disappearance.

According to him, the decomposing body of the late Mr. Good was found along Ochiba bush with his face blindfolded after as intensive search by his people adding that his killers made away with his motorcycle.

Eld Nwam Young described the death of his younger brother as very painful and unnatural adding that such death had never been witnessed by his family members.

He alleged that those who killed his brother might have been attracted by his motorcycle adding that his late brother was never a cultist or a trouble maker.

“We are mourning in pains, my late brother left three children and his wife. They just killed hm because of the motorcycle. He worshiped with us in Abua here on Saturday and on Sunday morning he decided to go back to Ahoada town where he was residing”, he stated.

The leader of Young’s family urged the police to intensify measures to arrest the culprits and ensure that justice was done.

But when contacted on phone, the Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO) in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said he was not aware of the said killing but promised to get to the division involved.