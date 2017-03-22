Agric Minister Charges Directors On Productivity

The Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has charged directors in the ministry to make Nigeria a major players in the agriculture sector that could boast of generating $50 billion annually from agriculture alone.

The minister who spoke at a recent strategy retreat for directors discussed options and provided guidance on the development of a post 2016/ pre 2017-2019 strategic frame work for the Green Alternative (GA).

The retreat also prioritised in-house findings of key intersections of policy making to enable effective delivery of pre-determined objectives.

He further urged the participants to take the matter seriously.

Ogbeh, opined that a clear target must be set for each department in order to promote a culture of accountability.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Shehu Ahmed in his overview of the ministry and its parastatals, stressed the overriding purpose of the retreat to showcase the power and effectiveness of working as a team to drive the GA.

He added that the next retreat will hold along with parastatals of the ministry for better synergy, delivery and results.

Resource persons were drawn from the retreat partner, (Synergos), the academia and the ministry.