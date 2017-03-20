‘We’ll Ensure Ogoni’s Crime-Free’

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has restated the resolve of his administration to ensure that peace reigns in Ogoniland.
Chief Wike who spoke against the backdrop of recent killings and violence in some parts of Ogoniland said he will do everything within his armbit to make the area crime- free.
He, therefore directed security agencies to liaise  with the State Government to package  a special amnesty programme for cultists and militants for the Ogoni speaking local government areas of the state.
Speaking after the commencement of the destruction of arms and ammunition recovered during the 60-day disarmament event of the Rivers State Amnesty Programme at the Igwurata Shooting Range in Ikwerre Local Government Area  on Friday, Chief Wike  said  that other parts of the state  cannot be enjoying  peace, while cultists  continue to disturb the peace of Ogoniland.
He said: “I direct the security agencies to work with the Special Adviser on Amnesty to work out a special amnesty programme for Ogoniland.  We will  ensure that Ogoniland is crime-free.
“We must ensure  that calm returns to Ogoniland just as we have in Port Harcourt and its environs “.
It would be recalled that the last Amnesty Programme was not successful  in Ogoniland as cultists and militants in the area refused to key into the programme.
The governor said that the Amnesty Programme partnership was initiated by the State Security Council, but regretted that a particular security agency  attempted to sabotage the programme.
While thanking the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Air Force for their contributions  to  the  success of the Rivers State Amnesty Programme, the governor noted that  crime has been drastically reduced in the state due to the successful  completion of the exercise.
The governor  stressed that the programme  was strictly  for security reasons, saying that those who  attempted  to politicise  the programme are enemies  of Rivers State.
He said: “Good governance is when you  give your people peace. It is when you create the right atmosphere for them to move around and engage  in their legal endeavours “.
He commended  the  security agencies and assured them that his administration will continue to fund their operations  to consolidate  the peace in the state.
In his remarks, Special Adviser on Amnesty to the Rivers State Governor, Mr Ken Chinda said that the weapons slated for destruction  were those recovered  during the 60-day amnesty programme between September 16 and November 15, 2016.
He said that the public destruction exercise  was done in line with  approved international  standards.
Also speaking, Officer-In-Charge of Disposal in the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt Colonel Mohammed Bremam explained that all the weapons were shredded while the explosives and ammunition were destroyed.
Highpoint  of the programme was the flag off of the destruction of arms, explosives and ammunition by Chief Wike, supported  by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi Ibani and other top government officials.

