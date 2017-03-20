U.B. E. Board Inaugurates Five C’mittees

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has inaugurated five committees in its bid to live up to expectation.

The committees are Confirmation of Appointment, Formalization, Conversion, study leave, and Medical Board.

Inaugurating the committees recently, the executive chairman of the Board, Ven Fyneface Ndubuisi Akah, said the appointment of members and subsequent inauguration of the committees is intended to enhance due process and fast track the vision of the present leadership of the Board.

Ven Akah advised members of the various committees to carry out their duties diligently and without any form of prejudice, noting that they are appointed to enhance optimum service delivery”.

Addressing members of the committee, the chairman advised them to ensure that they treat all aspects of their job without bias and that those who are due for promotion are confirmed without further delay.

He assured the committees of the support of the Board, giving them two weeks to complete their assignments, while also noting that extent ion of time would be granted when necessary.

Responding on behalf of the committees, Barr. Karibo George, who is the chairman of the Confirmation of Appointment committee, thanked the chairman for finding members worthy to serve.

George, who is also the Director of the legal unit of the Board, promised that the committees would deliver on their mandates, also called for sincerity of purpose amongst members of the committees.

Other members of the committees are: Mrs Abel Tariah, Amakiri Ezekiel, and Allen Henrietta (confirmation of Appointment Committee).

Formalisation Committee has Mrs Ebele Ngelale and Inemente Ijente as members .The Director, Early Child Care Development Education (ECCDE), Mrs Luke Ubile, is Chairman of study leave committee, while members are Gordon Tornwe, and Cappucina Thom-Manuel.

Director, Primary Education, Mr Lee Kenneth (Chairman), Mr Goddy Igolims, and Mrs Dappa Ibisoki constitute the conversion committee.

The medical Board Committee is made up of Dr Bright Amadi (Chairman), Lady Ndidi Utchay, Dame Maggie Weli Orianwo, Miss Stella Weekse, Flora Timon and Salome Ozemonu.