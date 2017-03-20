Traders Decry Roadside Market In PH

Traders at the Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Mile 3 Ultra Modern Market, have cried out against the continuous trading on the roads around the market.

They claim that street hawking and trading on the Bishop Okoye Street, close to the market contribute to the heavy traffic experienced daily around the Ultra Modern Market.

According to the women leader of the market, Mrs Lilian Nwaofiri, this illegal trading along the street and roadside is constituting a nuisance in the market.

Nwaofiri appealed to the government, saying, “we want government to come to the aid of the market, we don’t sell because there are other markets that surround the Mile 3 Ultra Modern market.”

She complained that street and roadside traders prevent potential customers from entering the market, if government can help us and remove the street markets this market will thrive.”

The market women leader, lamented that inspite of paying all prescribed fees and levies nothing is being done to help them.

“We pay what they call storage fee to the government, we pay sanitation fee yet we are not making sales”, he said.

Nwaofiri lamented the poor sanitary condition of the market and attributed the recent flooding of the market to continuous dumping of refuse in the drains by the street and roadside traders.

“We want government to help us remove these traders, let them enter inside the market, there are spaces for them to come and trader,” she demanded.

Nwaofiri also appealed to the government to renovate the market.

Tonye Nria-Dappa