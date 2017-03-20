RSG Begins Work On Mile 1 Market Phase II

Continuing with its promise to construct the phase 2 of Mile 1 Rumuwoji Market, the Government of Rivers State has handed over project site to the contractors, SPG Construction Ltd., to begin construction.

The Commissioner of Housing, Barr. Emma Okah, who handed over the project site over the weekend said, the move was geared towards speedy fulfilment of Governor Nyesom Wike’s promise to construct a modern market to boost the economic activities of Rivers people and accommodate displaced traders after the inferno that gutted the market since December, 2013.

The Commissioner, reiterated that, State Government commitment to foster economic growth and meaningful engagement of its people for development is part of promise fulfilment and called on youths of Rumuwoji to corporate with contractors.

Barr. Okah expressed optimism that the market would be delivered in 12 months as Government will waste no time to mobilise work

It would be recalled that in 2016, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike while performing the foundation laying ceremony of the market said, he remains committed to the delivery of quality projects that will enhance the people’s welfare.

According to the Governor, the project was part of his campaign promises to the Rumuwoji people, adding that his administration is committed to the fulfillment of his pledge despite the challenges of funding, his administration has addressed the infrastructural needs of different suburbs in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Port Harcourt City Local Government, Hon Christian Chiokwa, thanked Governor Wike for taking steps to actualize his democratic promises as project would lessen the suffering of his people.

Similarly, Youth President of Rumuwoji, Mr Isreal Wobo, thanked the Governor for the development.