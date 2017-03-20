Intels Spends N14bn On N’Delta Communities

The General Manager, Legal Services of Intels Nigeria Limited, Mr Mike Epelle, has said that the firm has expended about N14 billion to provide infrastructure in form of support in Rivers and Delta Communities of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

According to him, the firm has put in place programmes and policies that have engendered peace and sustainable development in its relationship with its host communities.

Epelle made the disclosure when a team of management staff of the company visited the Paramount Ruler of Onne Clan in Rivers State, HRH King John Dennis Osaronu, recently in his palace.

Collaborating his submission, the firm’s Head, Government and Public Affairs, Mr David Alagoa, said in addition to supporting various sporting activities, and building roads, Intels has provided drainages, street lights, ultra-modern markets, modern classroom blocks, free health services ICT centres, town hall, skill acquisition centres, public toilets, civic centres as well as renovation of palaces of traditional rulers of its host communities.

Alagoa further stated that in an effort to improve quality of lives of people in the firm’s host communities, Intels had embarked on an aggressive empowerment scheme.

He explained that the firm’s Integrated Participatory Approach (IPA) identifies integration, participation, communication, interaction and dialogue as important approaches of its community relations development plan.

In his response, the paramount ruler of Onne which is host community to Intel said since Intels came into the Onne Community it has brought so many good changes and that things are going on so well.

The traditional ruler said the firm had built roads, provided medical services, three schools, solar street lights and ultra modern market at the cost of N1 billion among others.

He commended the company for carrying that host community along and promised continued co-operation of the people as to sustain the cordial relationship existing between the company and the host.