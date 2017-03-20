Group Doles Out 32 Excellence Awards

A group, “celebrity productions services,” have given awards to 32 identified personalities in Rivers state who have exhibited excellence in developing education.

In a programme Christened “Celebrity International Education festival (CIEF) Awards”, the group, which was established in 2009, picked the awardees based on their contributions to the education sector in the state in their various capacities.

Top among the awardees are the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, the State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, who was selected for what the group called “quality leadership in the education sector in Rivers State.

The General Manager of the Rivers State Television (RSTV), Pastor Dafini Gogo –Abbey was also picked for being outstanding in promoting education through the media.

Others include, Mrs Daisy Esohe, Mr Kasarachi Innocent Hay Ford, Rev Christie Bature Ogbei fun, Mr Osteen Ejlasa, Mr Aramide Obah, Mrs Hilda Dokubo, and Mrs Victoria O.R. Diette-Spiff.

Also included are Dame Christie Toby, Mrs Koko Kalango, HRM Josephine A Diete-Spiff, Mrs Peggy Adukch, Mrs Ifeoma Chukwuogo, and Pastor Manuella George Izunwa.

Mrs R.F Omowanide, Dr Stephanie Oarhe, Hon Ibim Semenitari, Mr Chichi Ononye, pastor Oluwatoyin Alabi, Hon Victor Green, Chief Peter Ejiofor, Dr Sam Dede, Prof. Willie Abbey, and Mr Barry Eka, further extends the list.

Concluding the lists of 32 awardees are Mrs Nnennanya Udochi, Rev Fyrefale Akah, Chief David Briggs, and Mrs Joyce Daniels.

In an exclusive interview with the project Director, Mr Adokiye Anthony Ekine, he said celebrity production services is an outreach that is dedicated basically to providing education support to corporate organizations and schools”.

According to him, among other things, seeks to “re-direct the orientation of the present generation that education is an important tool in impacting the world.

“More so, education must be accompanied by technology and entrepreneurship to strike a balance,” he concluded.

The programme took place at the Garden City Marriotte Hotel, Port Harcourt.