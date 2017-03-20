Go Round FC To Get N.5m For Win

Players of Go Round FC will get five hundred thousand naira if they can pull off a win in the first league game against First Bank FC in Lagos, today.

Go Round FC open their new Nigeria National League, NNL campaign at the Agege Stadium and the players have been told what is in store for them.

President of the club, Felix Obuah charged the players before they left their base, Omoku for Lagos to win and have the cash splashed on them.

“I know it is the first match of the season but if you want a good ending you have to have a good start and it is because of this I charge you to go to Lagos and come back with victory,” Obuah said.

“When you win, expect something from me in the region of half a million naira as bonuses and encouragement for you,” he stated.

He reminded the players that he always appreciated good football and results too.

Obuah, reiterated that a ticket to the Premier League will be most appreciated and that is why he had let them go about their business without distractions and the best of comfort.

Only recently, Go Round FC players moved into a new camp complete with recreational facilities, a gymnasium and twenty four hours electricity.

Amongst players who returned to the team after sojourns outside are Daniel Esor from Kogi United and Chile Azu from Ikorodu United.