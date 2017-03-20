Enyimba Defender To Return From Injury, Soon

Enyimba defender, Uche John is grateful to God that he has made appreciable progress in his recovery from a knee injury he copped during the People’s Elephant’s preparation for the start of the league season as he begins his rehabilitation process.

John has not kicked a ball since the league season began in January due to the knee complaint and he has revealed that he is expected to start his rehabilitation before the week runs out.

“I have to say that God has been very kind to me. The knee injury I suffered has not made me to play any game for my club this season but I am happy that I am alive and that the injury has shown tremendous improvement. I have been told that I will proceed to the rehabilitation process which include jogging, walking at the gym and others before the weekend,” John told newsmen.

The former Kaduna United and Kwara United defender stated that he is more than certain that he will soon resume active football again but that his immediate priority is to get fully healed and then face his career squarely.