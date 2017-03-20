‘Ensure Regular LG Workers Salaries With Paris Club Fund’

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has urged Local Government Chairmen in the state to prioritise payment of salaries to staff of local government councils.

The governor said that the Paris Club Refunds have been released to the local government areas , stressing that staff salaries must be paid before the execution of projects.

The governor stated this while performing the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Anselm Oguguo as the new Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area the Government House, Port Harcourt last Friday.

Governor Wike explained that the immediate past chairman of the Local Government Area had to be relieved of his appointment for trying to balkanise the Local Government Area.

He warned the new Caretaker Committee Chairman that he would suffer the same fate if he moves to create political disunity amongst the political class.

The governor wondered why some politicians fail to judiciously use opportunities to serve and carry all interests along.

The governor told the new chairman: “Go and put the house in order. Consult widely before you take any action.

“Always carry the party along. That is the platform that brought us here.”