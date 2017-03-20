Edo To Stem Migration Via Vocational Training

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said his administration will check the tide of migration through vocational training of youth to equip them with skills for gainful employment.

Obaseki, stated this when he received the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, in Government House, Benin City.

Obaseki ,represented by his deputy, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, said that his administration is also leveraging on the vast opportunities inherent in the agricultural sector to.create employment in the state.

He said that going by the state government’ s plan to boost power generation, Edo will soon be an industrial hub resulting from a public- private sector driven economy.

“By the time our MOU on power which will drop 5 megawatts and another 10 megawatts from Siemens for the initial phase, the issue of industries leaving Nigeria will be checked.

“And once our people are gainfully employed, the desire to migrate will be drastically reduced”, he said.

Speaking on the challenges of migration, he said that many youths had died in search of greener pasture abroad.

He said that the state was ready to partner the federal government in reducing migration to the barest minimum.

He added that the workshop on migration to be organised by the commission in Edo was apt and expressed optimism that the resolutions would serve as working document for the state.

Earlier, Farouq said the visit was to inform the governor on the two- day workshop on migration which would commence on Thursday in the state.

She said that the essence of the workshop is to involve states and local government in the management of migration.

She said that the workshop is also meant to sensitise the public on the national migration policy.