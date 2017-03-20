Customs Generates N773.1m In February

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Command, generated N773.1million as revenue in February 2017.

Spokesperson of the command, Mr Selechang Taupyen, said this in Seme, near Badagry on Thursday.

He said that the command made 61 seizures with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N62.6 million.

“The command generated as N773.168, 246 million as revenue in the month of February.

“Also, five suspects were arrested for smuggling and would be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Another was convicted.

“We are determined to meet and surpass the monthly target of N1.1 billion for the command.

“We have strategised in order to achieve that,’’ Taupyen said.

He said that two male suspects were arrested for being in possession of 80,845,000 CFA.

“On January 31, the suspects, Mr Joachim Iheagwu and Mr Chukwunonye Onu, were arrested with the said amount at the border.

“They have been handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation,’’ the spokesman said.

Taupyen advised the public to desist from smuggling.

“Smugglers and miscreants should stay away from the border or risk being arrested and prosecuted,’’ he said.