CTC Boss Receives Royal Blessing

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mrs Daisy Tamunoene has received the royal blessing of the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX.

Tamunoene got the royal blessing when she led her committee members and principal officers on a solidarity visit to the Ogu Monarch in his Palace last Friday.

Speaking during the visit, she congratulated the king for the raising of the stool to a first class institution and thanked God and the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike for the good work well done, and that they were prepared to work with him and get his fatherly advice and goodwill.

According to her, “Ogu/Bolo is the most peaceful Local Government Area in Rivers State and we are ready to work with you and the security agents to maintain that peace and ensure that there is no problem during the tenure.

She also requested for a piece of land for the council to build a permanent site so that as soon as fund is made available, the project could commence.

Tamunoene reiterated that there is need for all to support each other to succeed and to ensure the prevailing peace continues, promising that together, they could bring the people of the area as people of the same family, and prayed God for a successful and peaceful reign.

Earlier, the Amanyanabo of Ogu, King Nimenibo, said the visit shows the council boss’s respect for traditional institution, promising to give her peace and direction.

He stressed that her leadership and foresight was ordained by God because, “When the righteous rule the people rejoice”.

King Nimenibo Loko IX further noted that for the visit, God had also blessed her and assured her of his co-operation to take Ogu Kingdom, the entire Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area and Okrika ethnic nationality to the next level.

Collins Barasimeye