Council Chairman Reassures of Security In Communities

The Asari Toru Local Government Council in Rivers State has called on the traditional rulers to support the state government in combating crime in the state even as it restated its commitment to ensuring security in all the communities in the area.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the council, Hon. Promise Wright Warmate who gave the charge last week when he visited the Chiefs at the Buguma/Kalabari Council of Chiefs meeting, hailed the traditional council and its role in communal peace building in Kalabari Kingdom.

Warmate noted that security as a paramount agenda of his administration, is currently receiving due attention and will be holistically addressed, explaining that his administration has commenced empowerment programme for youths with a view to preparing them for the future

He called on the Chief’s council to work with the local government council for a good outing at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Rivers State and to support the policies and programmes of Governor Wike. He said the rehabilitation of the moribund Buguma General Hospital abandoned by past administrations is an indication of Wike’s good intentions towards the people and the beginning of better things to come if the people will embrace peace and development.

The Spokesman of the Council of Chiefs, Chief Prince Lavender LongJohn, commended the council boss for his positive administrative agenda and assured him of the desired support of the traditional council at all times.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Buguma/Kalabari Council of Chiefs, Chief Charles Dauphin Amachree had said that the traditional council considered the coming of Hon Warmate as a good omen. He urged the Council Boss to resolve the problem of youth criminality in the area.