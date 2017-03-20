Cooking Gas: Osun, Others Pay Lowest Price – NBS

Residents of Osun, Oyo, Ondo paid lowest price to refill a 5 kilogramme (5 kg) of cooking gas than their counterparts around the country in February, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a report.

The comparison is based on the latest” Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for February’’ released by the bureau in Abuja on Thursday.

The report stated that residents in the states, Osun, Oyo and Ondo, refilled 5kg cylinder for cooking gas for N2, 393.75, N2, 376.47, and N2, 372.73 respectively.

It stated that states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg were Edo with N3,030.00; Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Zamfara, Rivers and Kebbi with N3,000 and Delta 2,984.62.

According to the report, the average price for the refilling of 5kg cylinder for gas increased by 5.48 per cent in the month under review.

The report stated that the gas increased by 5. 48 per cent month-on-month and 45.59 per cent year-on-year to N2,708. 38 in February from N2,567.56 in January.

Similarly, the report stated that average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder decreased by 2.95 per cent month-on-month and 45.49 per cent year-on-year to N5,345.87 in February from N5,508.16 in January.

According to the report, the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder are Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, Kebbi, Rivers Yobe (N6,000.00), Delta (N5,923.08) and Borno (N5,833.33).

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder were Lagos (N4,797.22), Ogun (N4,777.28) and Oyo (N4,322.22).’’