Commissioner Urges Youths To Embrace Agric

Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Oyewole Oyewunmi, has advised youths in the country to explore agriculture for economic growth, employment and wealth creation.

Oyewunmi, in an interview with newsmen on Thursday, in Lagos, said that would expose the latent potential of youths as the engine room of productivity.

“Farming is no longer just a developmental project left entirely in the hands of the governments.

“It has become a big business that has transformed subsistence farmers to what we now call “Agric preneurs’’.

“Farming and agriculture largely is an investment opportunity where returns these days are very high if properly managed.

“So, we try to sensitise our people to that reality, especially the youths, to say that the fact that you are a farmer does not mean you are a poor man.

“Gone are those days of the backbreaking work that they do.

“Farming has become mechanised and has become scientific and the IT input in it is very high.

“And I encourage our youths to look in that direction for their own benefits.’’

Oyewunmi urged governments at all levels to make concerted efforts to change youths negative perception about farming.