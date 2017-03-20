Commissioner Hails Community Over Bishop’s House

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austen Tam-George has commended the people of Wakirike for their initiative to build a befitting retirement home for the Bishop, Diocese of Okrika, Rt, Rev. Tubokosemie Abere.

Dr Tam-George, represented by the Director of Publication in the Ministry, Mr. Dango Oruwari, made the commendation while speaking with journalist during the Bishop’s Retirement Home Interactive Session and Luncheon held in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

He expressed delight with the members of the Anglican Communion for such a programme which he said is a work well done, adding that it had brought all sons and daughters of Wakirike together to further foster the much needed unity and brotherhood.

The Commissioner, assured of his commitment to partner with the committee to realize the noble course, stressing that the Bishop’s retirement home is a project every Wakirike indigene should identify with, and further called for all hands to be on deck in ensuring its completion.

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Precious Sekibo described Bishop Abere’s calling as God ordained following his track-records as a serious member of Scripture Union (SU) while at Okirika Grammar School years back, saying that, he is one of the Levi’s of our time.

Sekibo, a former secretary to the Rivers State Government appealed to the people to support the project and further enjoined all Okirikans to be involved.

In his exhortation, Venerable Precious Papamie Nyanaboibi, who took his text from the book of Exodus 35 Verse 22, titled, “collaborating with God through giving,” charged the committee members to work according to specification and deliver the project in good time.

In his address, the chairman of the committee, Chief Nemi Adoki said, the building of a retirement home for Bishop Abere as constitutionally required by the church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion is a new road map for posterity which attests the call for all to come together and build a home to the glory of the Most High God”.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX, the Amanyanbabo of Abuloma, His Royal Majesty, King Bright Fiboinumama, the Commissioner for water Resources, Chief Ibibia Walter, a former Managing Director, Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Hon Victor Alabo, a business Mogul, Atamuno Ajumbo Atamuno, and the chancellor, Diocese of Okirika, Hon Justice Sika Aprioku, among others.